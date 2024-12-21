Man Utd boss Amorim: Where I know Antony will improve

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he wants to keep hold of Antony.

The Brazil attacker has featured at wing-back by Amorim in recent games.

Advertisement Advertisement

Amorim said, “He needs more confidence. If you remember Antony and I played against him in Ajax. He lacks a little bit of confidence to go to one against one so he will improve.

"But he's working really hard and he's trying in displaying more inside than outside, especially in this game. And he just has to do that, to work really hard and I will happily help him to be a better player.”

On the improvements he's seeing from the players, he also stated: “I think we are improving near the opponents' box. We had some games that we are near the box, but without a real threat. You could see different things today and you can see that we can shoot. We are near the goal and you feel it.

"You really feel it. I think it is a good thing in our team. I feel that our team is faster, are pressing more, the physicality is improving, the understanding of the game, and you can see it by the controlling of the game and you see it more. Especially in this game, but also in the last game. We understand more the position and the movement that we should do. So, there are a lot of things but, today, it's hard to think of the good things. We are out. Let's focus on the next competition.”