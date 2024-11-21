Man Utd hawking Antony across Europe

Manchester United are ready to accept offers for Antony during the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have realized that it is time to call it quits on the Antony experiment.

The Brazilian has not hit the heights that were expected after he arrived from Ajax in the summer of 2022.

Per The Daily Star, he is now on the outs, with a January loan move a possibility too.

United want to sign Sporting CP's Geovany Quenda, but that may have to wait until the summer.

New boss Ruben Amorim confirmed that he would not be signing Sporting players this winter.

