Man Utd boss Amorim: We face Everton after really good week

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says they're well prepared for today's clash at Everton.

With a clear week, United have welcomed back fit trio Christian Eriksen, Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte.

"It was a really good week," Amorim told MUTV.

"We just want to win. I know that this is massive (the fact it's our last game at Goodison), that it's a great stadium with a lot of history. But our focus is just to win the game and to win three points.

"The important thing is to use what we did this week, and I see some things in training that it's hard to see in our games. We want to bring that to the game.

"That is the most important thing: that we can use what we did during the week in the game to try to win the game."