Everton boss Moyes: I'm a calmer manager these days

Everton boss David Moyes says he's a much calmer manager in his second spell with the Toffees.

Moyes originally joined Everton in 2002 at the age of 38.

He reflected, “Maybe I’m a bit calmer. Maybe a bit of that comes as you get older – you can't be quite as full on.

“It's very hard for me to go to every under-21 game and under-18 game now, which I have done in the past. But I've got to say, the job of being a manager means there is much more work than there was even 15, 20 years ago.

“That's another story, but it's much more regarding debriefing and dealing with more players. There's more media too, for example.

“So those things change and I think you've got to try and change with it. Sometimes a bit more experience helps. Sometimes you can calm yourself down, but don't take my calmness as meaning I'm not passionate with that."

On expanding his support staff, Moyes also said: “I'm also using more people to help me as well, so it's not all left just to the manager. I think most of the teams have that now – like the American football teams have all got in defence line coaches or offensive line coach, whatever you want to call them.

“We've not quite got that here, but we've got a lot of coaches and we can take some bits of information from each other and help.

So have I changed maybe a bit. Maybe I’m not having to fight the world all the time now, which when you first come in you feel as if you need to.”