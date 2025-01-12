Man Utd boss Amorim warns Mainoo on contract demands: You're not the finished product

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has hinted he doesn't believe Kobbie Mainoo deserves the contract his agents are seeking.

Mainoo is currently on £20,000-a-week, with his minders demading a hike to £200,000-a-week for him to re-sign.

But Amorim said, “Kobbie has been improving a lot over the last few matches.

“But I think you guys feel like he is the finished product — he is not. He is really good but can be so much better. He has so much potential to grow up even more.”

Mainoo's current deal runs to 2027.