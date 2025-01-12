Tribal Football
Most Read
Leon in Manchester for Man Utd medical
Juventus offer kicks Man Utd into action for Araujo
Man Utd demand £100M for Mainoo and will not negotiate on his price
Zirkzee meets with Man Utd management to explain personal plans

Man Utd boss Amorim warns Mainoo on contract demands: You're not the finished product

Paul Vegas
Man Utd boss Amorim warns Mainoo on contract demands: You're not the finished product
Man Utd boss Amorim warns Mainoo on contract demands: You're not the finished productAction Plus
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has hinted he doesn't believe Kobbie Mainoo deserves the contract his agents are seeking.

Mainoo is currently on £20,000-a-week, with his minders demading a hike to £200,000-a-week for him to re-sign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Amorim said, “Kobbie has been improving a lot over the last few matches.

“But I think you guys feel like he is the finished product — he is not. He is really good but can be so much better. He has so much potential to grow up even more.”

Mainoo's current deal runs to 2027.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMainoo KobbieManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd, Arsenal target Cunha eager to delay Wolves departure
Man Utd great Giggs ready to "get back into management"
Juventus offer kicks Man Utd into action for Araujo