Man Utd boss Amorim: Today Altay is a hero for us

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim heaped praise on Altay Bayindir this weekend.

The Turkish international was the crucial player for the Red Devils against Arsenal in the FA Cup third round.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bayindir saved a penalty in normal time, before saving a spot kick in the shootout from Kai Havertz to send his team into the fourth round.

Amorim told BBC One post-game: "He's a good guy, he works a lot and life has beautiful things.

“A few weeks ago we were suffering through a difficult moment but now he's like a hero for us.

"All the players in this team who have the opportunity and they are lucky because they are playing for Manchester United.

“It doesn't matter if you play one game or 90 games, its always a joy to play for this club."