Arsenal boss Arteta: I'm amazed we didn't win FA Cup tie comfortably

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was left to rue missed opportunities in the FA Cup this weekend.

Much like their Carabao Cup semi final first leg against Newcastle United, Arsenal could not make chances count against Manchester United in the FA Cup third round.

After losing on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time and extra time, Arteta stated: “I’m pretty amazed how we haven’t won the game comfortably.

“With everything that we’ve done, the way we played, dominated the game, the amount of chances that we generated, big open chances and the fact that we didn’t concede anything.

“It’s a very hard one to take because, as I said to them, I love you guys because you are a joy to work with every single day. Individually and as a team, incredible after two or three days, how you perform again after a defeat that you didn’t deserve at all because you were much better than the opposition as well.

“Today we will take it again and we’ll go to Wednesday, another opportunity for us, probably at the right time as well to get what we deserve, perform again and give our supporters what they deserve as well.”