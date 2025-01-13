Bayindir shrugs off Man Utd heroics: I'm here to help

Manchester United shot stopper Altay Bayindir enjoyed his moment in the FA Cup this weekend.

Bayindir helped United to beat Arsenal over a penalty shootout in the FA Cup third round at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

He saved a penalty from Martin Odegaard in regular time, before saving Kai Havertz’s spot kick in the shootout.

Post-game, he told BBC: "I just help my team. I am working everyday. I am patient. I just want to help this great team.

"I want to make everyone happy for this great club. I'm working here everyday."

"If you are not playing it doesn't matter. You have to be ready every minute, every second, if you are a Man Utd player you have to be ready always."

"(Ruben Amorim) is talking with us everyday and he wants to help us. We love him and he's always trying to do his best. He has a very good relationship with the players and we are trusting him, he is trusting us. We are fighting together."