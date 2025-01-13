Man Utd defender Maguire blast for Havertz sparked Arsenal brawl

Manchester United centre half Harry Maguire was at the heart of the chaos against Arsenal this weekend.

Maguire was livid after the referee gave a penalty after what appeared to be a dive from Arsenal forward Kai Havertz.

There was no VAR for the FA Cup clashes in the third round, which meant the referee’s decision was final.

The Daily Mail says Maguire is believed to have said “you cheating scumbag” to Havertz, which resulted in a mini scuffle between both teams.

Several players were yellow carded, before Martin Odegaard’s penalty was saved by Altay Bayindir.

United went on to survive in normal and extra time, drawing 1-1 despite having ten men for much of the play time, before winning on penalties.