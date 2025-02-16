Man Utd boss Amorim says team to blame for Ratcliffe staff cuts

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says the team is to blame for Jim Ratcliffe's latest round of staff cuts.

Co-owner Ratcliffe has plans to cut a further 200 members of staff.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked about the development, Amorim said: “Our team for a long period of time is not performing.

“We are buying players, spending money.

“And then we don’t have that return. So, it’s on us, these problems. People are losing their jobs so we have to acknowledge that.

“The biggest problem is the football — we’re not in the Champions League, so revenues aren’t the same.

“Everybody here knows it’s really hard on people who are losing jobs.

“The fans are always supporting us, they are amazing and we’re increasing ticket prices.

“We know that is our fault in the football department. We are responsible for that.

“It’s really important to not ignore that.

“So the only way to help is to win games, to go to the Champions League.

“Then you don’t fire a lot of people. So, we need to step up.”