Man Utd boss Amorim confirms Obi training with senior squad

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits Chido Obi is now training with the senior squad.

The 17 year-old striker hit a hat-trick in United's FA Youth Cup win against Chelsea this week.

Ahead of Sunday's clash with Tottenham, Amorim said: "We had some problems this week.

"We asked some players to participate in our training so we have data and can evaluate and he was one of them."

United meet Tottenham on Sunday night in London.