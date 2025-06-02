Guardiola drops Man United target from Club World Cup squad

James McAtee has reportedly been omitted from Manchester City's Club World Cup squad, sparking fresh speculation over a potential move to rivals Manchester United.

According to Daily Mail, the 22-year-old will not be part of the Citizens’ squad — a move that “probably signals the end of his time” at the club, amid links to rivals Red Devils.

McAtee, who joined City’s academy in 2013 and spent two loan spells at Sheffield United, has shown promise but may be sold this summer.

With his contract expiring in 2026, Guardiola’s team could look to cash in rather than risk losing him for free.