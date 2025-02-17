Man Utd boss Amorim: Really hard to face fans at the moment

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has urged fans to stick with them after defeat at Tottenham.

The 1-0 loss leaves United sitting 15th on the Premier League table.

Advertisement Advertisement

Amorim said, "It is really important. Like I said during this week, sometimes it’s really hard to face them in this moment but we are doing everything, I am doing everything.

"Sometimes we can do it or not, in this context, so we know that they want to see more. They are in a difficult moment, we know that, and we are trying everything to turn things around. We are going to do this week and in the next game, we want to win the next game.”

The Portuguese also said, "I am not worried. I understand our fans, what the people and media think about it. I want to finish the league strong, I’m not worried about me, I’m worried about the club, the team, the players. I hate to lose; that feeling is the worst. The rest I am not thinking about. I just want to help my players.

"I understand my situation, my job, I am confident on my work and I just want to win games. I am more concerned about the club and the team and the place in the table is my worry. I am not worried about me."