Amorim: We're the worst team in Man Utd history

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim would not sugar coat his words this weekend.

The Portuguese was outspoken in his thoughts on his team after they lost 3-1 at home to Brighton.

Amorim admitted his team were second best and deserved to lose, even labeling them one of the worst United teams in history.

He stated: "In 10 Premier League games, we've won two. I know that. If it's (like) this for a fan of Manchester United, imagine what it's like for me.

“You are getting a new coach that is losing more than the last coach, I have full knowledge of that. Like I said, I'm not going to change, no matter what, and I know we can succeed.

“But we need to survive this moment because I’m not naive and I know that we need to survive now. We are being the worst team, maybe, in the history of Manchester United, and I know that you want headlines but I'm saying that because we have to acknowledge that and change that."