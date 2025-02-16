Man Utd boss Amorim: I accept my job at risk

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim accepts his job is at risk ahead of tonight's clash at Tottenham.

Amorim has lost seven of his first 13 Premier League matches and United is currently in a disappointing 13th place.

Advertisement Advertisement

Although Amorim has great faith in the project, he acknowledges that a coach will always be in some way at risk in such a situation.

He said, "I accept that. It's a choice you make as a coach, but I firmly believe in the things I do.

"I know that in such a club with that pressure you are always in danger. I am aware of that, but that is not my main concern. Losing matches is the hardest part of my job – not being fired.

"I just want to win matches."