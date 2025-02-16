Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Osasuna, Vini Jr offers and Saudi threat
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis
Man City boss Guardiola delivers Haaland injury update
12 matches? Real Madrid ace Bellingham facing lengthy ban

Man Utd boss Amorim: I accept my job at risk

Paul Vegas
Man Utd boss Amorim: I accept my job at risk
Man Utd boss Amorim: I accept my job at riskTribalfootball
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim accepts his job is at risk ahead of tonight's clash at Tottenham.

Amorim has lost seven of his first 13 Premier League matches and United is currently in a disappointing 13th place.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Although Amorim has great faith in the project, he acknowledges that a coach will always be in some way at risk in such a situation.

He said, "I accept that. It's a choice you make as a coach, but I firmly believe in the things I do.

"I know that in such a club with that pressure you are always in danger. I am aware of that, but that is not my main concern. Losing matches is the hardest part of my job – not being fired.

"I just want to win matches."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAmorim RubenManchester UnitedTottenhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Amorim: We need to sell
Man Utd boss Amorim: If you see the table, it's impossible to feel comfortable
Man Utd, Spurs encouraged with Cunha deal carrying buyout clause