Man Utd boss Amorim: We need to sell

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says they must sell to buy this summer.

Ahead of their clash with Tottenham, Amorim was asked about his squad and the club's market plans.

He said, "Our biggest problem now is Tottenham. We know with the moment of the club, I have to understand all of these problems but that problem of our club is not new.

"You knew the rules of fair play, we have a problem there at the moment but that cannot influence the way I coach the team and prepare for the next game. So my focus is on that and not the other things.

"Here its simple: to do something we need to sell players. So my focus is to prepare for the game. We cannot do now - the window is closed - we have to focus on the next games we have, especially the next one, then in the summer we will see.

"You know the rules better than me. So our focus now is to win these games and then we have time to focus on that. I’m really, really focused on winning the next game."

