Man Utd boss Amorim makes clear: Fernandes perfect for our club

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has made it clear they must keep hold of captain Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes scored and was outstanding in Sunday's FA Cup shootout defeat to Fulham.

Amorim said afterwards: "We need Bruno (to play deep) as he is the best player to do that. I think, in other games, we have a lack of confidence to bring the ball forward. Bruno is the best one to do it at the moment. I'm trying to push Bruno to help the team, to bring the game to the last third of the opponents, that is the idea.

"If you see the game, he is the guy that gives everything for the shirt and helping the others. He doesn't like to lose, he wants to win, and that is perfect for our club."

Amorim admits their Europa League round 16 clash with Real Sociedad now takes on greater importance.

"It's really important. We have to recover the players and push the other players that are out. Like you saw today, they were really tired. We have a lot of recovery to be ready for the game. I think we are improving. I feel the players are more confident with the ball and the positioning.

"But I can see we need to win games in the end. Winning can help give confidence to the team but to maintain the idea, we show it every day in video an, in training, we use every little bit of training and the games to improve. It's just to focus on what we have to do. The only way I know how to help my players is not trying to push them up with kind words. It's just to focus on the next game, the characteristics of the opponents.

"Evaluate this game and it's the only wait to gain confidence because I don't know how to teach my players to be more confident. If we win, we'll be more confident so let's focus on the next game."