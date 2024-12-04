Man Utd prepared to lose Bayindir

Manchester United are preparing for the possibility of Altay Bayindir leaving during the January transfer window.

The no.2 goalkeeper wants regular game time as he seeks to save his international career.If the Turkish star does leave, per The Mail, United would wait until the end of the season to replace him.

The club would let him go, if the offer is right, and use their other keepers as backups.

Andre Onana is stable as the club’s no.1 and is not likely to be rested very often.

Bayindir has not gotten many chances to play, save for the odd League Cup appearance.

