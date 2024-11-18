Man Utd boss Amorim includes ex-Liverpool coach on staff

Manchester United’s new manager Ruben Amorim has brought familiar faces on board in his coaching staff.

The Red Devils have confirmed that five of his staff from Sporting CP are coming to Manchester.

Carlos Fernandes is his assistant, while Jorge Vital is the goalkeeping coach, with Adelio Candido and Emanuel Ferro serving as first team coaches.

There is also Paulo Barreira, the physical performance coach, who has previously worked at Liverpool.

He was at Anfield from 2011 to 2014, which may not go down too well with United fans.

Dr Mark Robinson, who worked with Barreira at Liverpool John Moores University, recalled: "Paulo was a physio at Liverpool FC and worked with us at LJMU to rehabilitate some of their high-profile players, including Lucas Leiva, who had a long-term injury at the time.

"He was also embracing new approaches to both athlete monitoring and rehabilitation. Paulo continues to produce high-quality research. One of his PhD papers on load monitoring in football has an impressive 118 citations."