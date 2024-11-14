Liverpool could sign ex-Man Utd star who has a low buy back clause at Benfica

Liverpool could sign ex-Man Utd star who has a low buy back clause

Manchester United full-back Alvaro Fernadez is now being linked to another Premier League club.

The Red Devils have a buy-back clause in the deal that took Fernandez to Benfica.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now that he is shining in the Portuguese league, he is being linked with an Old Trafford return.

Per Correio de Manha, new coach Ruben Amorim is interested in signing Alvaro in January.

The source adds that Liverpool are also in the market for a new left-back and may be interested.

United have a £16.62M buy back option in the contract, while other clubs would have to pay his £41.56M release clause.