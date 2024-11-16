Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid make swift Ramos decision
Man Utd boss Amorim has message for young players
Vidic: Amorim won't be successful with Man Utd unless...
Son of Real Madrid president Florentino pushing for Vincius Jr sale

Fulham fullback Robinson being watched "by Man Utd and Liverpool"

Paul Vegas
Fulham fullback Robinson being watched "by Man Utd and Liverpool"
Fulham fullback Robinson being watched "by Man Utd and Liverpool"Action Plus
Interest is growing in Fulham fullback Antonee Robinson.

That's according to former Premier League scout, Mick Brown.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Football Insider: "I've heard that there are some clubs that keep an eye on him. Some of the Premier League top clubs have been watching him for a while, but given how he is currently playing, interest has grown,.

"He is one of the leading candidates for any team that wants to recruit a left-back. I would count Man United and Liverpool among them.

"Whether they will act or not, I'm not sure, but they are among the clubs that follow him."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRobinson AntoneeFulhamManchester UnitedLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool could sign ex-Man Utd star who has a low buy back clause at Benfica
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd ask for Quenda; Liverpool 2 options for Van Dijk successor; Real Madrid Xabi contact
Fulham place £40M price tag on Robinson as Man City and Liverpool interest grows