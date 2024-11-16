Fulham fullback Robinson being watched "by Man Utd and Liverpool"

Interest is growing in Fulham fullback Antonee Robinson.

That's according to former Premier League scout, Mick Brown.

He told Football Insider: "I've heard that there are some clubs that keep an eye on him. Some of the Premier League top clubs have been watching him for a while, but given how he is currently playing, interest has grown,.

"He is one of the leading candidates for any team that wants to recruit a left-back. I would count Man United and Liverpool among them.

"Whether they will act or not, I'm not sure, but they are among the clubs that follow him."