Man Utd boss Amorim: If you see the table, it's impossible to feel comfortable

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to face Tottenham this weekend.

Tottenham against Manchester United is often one of the most entertaining games the Premier League has to offer. This season however sees United in 13th and Tottenham 14th meaning this weekend’s fight is more to avoid relegation than to compete in Europe.

Amorim first spoke on team news and revealed one player may not start the game due to illness.

"It was a good week until two days ago. We have one or two issues, but we are waiting. We have one player who is sick, so we will see the team on the weekend."

United have made a number of cuts since the introduction of Sir Jim Ratcliffe who believes the club is financially unsustainable. Amorim commented on the issues but says he is more focused on the game at the weekend.

“Our biggest problem now is Tottenham, we know the moment of the club, I have to understand these problems, but these problems in our club are not new. We have a problem at the moment, but that cannot influence how I coach the team and prepare for the next game.

“Here it's simple: to do something we need to sell players."

He was next asked if his side could win the league by 2028, a goal which is not overly ambitious for a club who have invested so much in their squad in recent years.

“Yes, we talk about that, our focus is to win the Premier League and we can change everything in a few years. In this moment, we are in a difficult position, but we need to work every day and focus on the little steps."

Amorim then spoke on Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou and his admiration for him especially as they are in a similar situation this season with being at such huge clubs which brings a lot of pressure.

"I am a huge fan of Ange Postecoglou. He is a good guy, a very good coach. I understand the connection with me and Ange. We have the same problem. In my opinion, and with respect, I am at a bigger club, with bigger pressure, and I think coaches must follow their principles.

“He wants to play football in the right way and that's a good thing. We know when we choose this profession. there are a lot of good things, but you have to feel the pressure when you don't win"

Youngster Chido Obi-Martin has been spotted in first-team training in recent weeks and Amorim remained secretive as to whether he could make a first-team appearance.

"I don't want to say names. We have to be careful on that. They are working with us - we had some problems this week - and we had some young players in training. He (Obi) is one of them."

Next, he was asked about former players such as Antony and Scott McTominay who have performed since moving away from the club and why he thinks that is.

"I don't know, sometimes it's like that, it can happen with any club. This club has a lot of pressure and you have to have a base of a team to put younger and talented players that came from abroad to help them. if you are playing better as a team, and you have a strong core, like it's supposed to be at this club, it will be more easy for these kinds of players to play football."

United have struggled at Old Trafford so far this season and Amorim suggests this is because his side love being the underdog and are free from the pressure of the home crowd.

"I feel it in the game and the performance because you see it, I see it. Sometimes when you are the underdog, especially in big games, that is a thing we should not feel in any game because we are Manchester United. But I feel the players are more free. But when you have to win the game, you have to be more dominant in every aspect of the game - and I feel the team is not quite there. Sometimes the feeling is different when we play away."

Finally, Amorim revealed he is not comfortable with his position in the table which is not too far away from relegation.

"If you see the table, it's impossible to feel comfortable. We just want to win, improve our performance, because we are Manchester United and we need to win the next game and improve. There is no comfort in any situation in this club."