Man Utd coach Lawrence on youngster Obi-Martin: Chido’s a natural goal scorer

Manchester United coach Adam Lawrence believes Chido Obi-Martin is a “natural goalscorer.”

The young striker showcased his talent with a stunning hat-trick in United’s 5-1 victory over Chelsea, securing a spot in the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals.

With seven goals in the competition already, Obi-Martin is a key figure in a talented U18 side aiming to go all the way this season.

He stated to MUTV after a big win over Chelsea’s U18s: “It was a really good night for both of the goalscorers (Obi-Martin and Scanlon). I thought the two of them had really good performances on the whole aside from the goals. Obviously, Chido’s a natural goalscorer.

"He wants to score goals and get himself into those positions, but I was really pleased with him just in terms of his link-up play — not just stretching and running in behind but recognising when to show into feet, how to use his body to shield the ball and when to bring others into play."

Lawrence continued: “It was a real team effort. When you come into these games, there’s always some apprehension — you know it’s about how you deal with it on the night, how you perform.

"Overall, I think you’d have to say we deserved the result and the victory. Like any tournament, you’ve got to take each game as it comes and there’ll be different challenges within them.

"We’ve obviously overcome that tonight. We have a lot of respect for Chelsea as an academy. We know they have some really good individuals and a good squad. We’ve had a couple of really good games with them of late. When you get to this stage, there’s going to be different questions posed of the group but we rose to that. Every youth player remembers their Youth Cup experiences.

"We can’t have it as the only benchmark for the players in terms of their youth team journey but it can give the players some special memories. Knowing it was Arsenal away in the next round — hopefully to be played at the Emirates — was a nice carrot for us today. That’ll be something we’ll look forward to and something for the boys to remember."