Obi-Martin hits hat-trick as Man Utd thrash Chelsea in FAYC

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea’s Under-18s saw their FA Youth Cup journey come to an end with a tough defeat against Manchester United at Leigh Sports Village.

Reggie Walsh gave Chelsea an early lead, but United quickly responded through Chido Obi-Martin before James Scanlon’s brace put the hosts ahead at halftime.

Obi-Martin completed his hat-trick in the second half, sealing a 5-1 victory for United.

Despite battling until the final whistle, Hassan Sulaiman’s young side couldn’t mount a comeback.

The defeat marks Chelsea’s exit from the competition in the fifth round, while United move on.

