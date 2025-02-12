Man Utd squad questions Amorim's tactical system after mixed results

Tribal Football
Manchester United players have reportedly questioned Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.

Since his arrival in November, the formation has struggled to deliver consistent results.

United have lost eight of Amorim’s 20 matches across all competitions, raising concerns.

Their poor form has left them languishing in 13th place in the Premier League.

Some players believe a tactical shift could improve performances in the short term.

However, Amorim is unlikely to make major changes to his preferred setup, per The Mail.

