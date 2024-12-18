Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Wolves striker Cunha likes post suggesting Man Utd move is on the cards
Wolves striker Cunha likes post suggesting Man Utd move is on the cardsAction Plus
Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha has liked an Instagram comment about his future.

The Brazilian has been one of the best players in a Wolves shirt over the past two seasons.

However, Cunha has not been able to stop his team from falling into serious relegation danger.

Posing with the Wolves Player of the Month award for November, Cunha shared photos on Instagram earlier this month.

One of the posts saw a comment that stated “Manchester United soon” from a likely United fan.

Cunha liked the comment, sparking speculation that he may want to make such a move.

