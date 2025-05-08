Pallister says Tottenham's Postecoglou will be sacked "even if they win the Europa League"

Pallister says Postecoglou will be sacked "even if they win the Europa League"

Former Manchester United star Gary Pallister has revealed that he thinks Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou will likely be sacked even if he wins the Europa League.

Tottenham have lost a staggering 19 of their 35 Premier League games this season and sit 16th place and 14 points behind the top half of the table. Postecoglou will be hoping to hold on to his lead against Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals of the Europa League and go all the way this year to try and salvage what has been a dire campaign.

Speaking to William Hill, Pallister believes this will not be enough and that he is in a different position when compared to Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim.

"Ange Postecoglou will be leaving Tottenham, even if they win the Europa League. Ending their long trophy drought won’t be enough.

"While the fans admire Postecoglou’s character, his personality, and the way he refuses to give in to pressure, that might not be enough to keep him in the job.

"He’s in a different position compared to Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. Ange has had more time to bring in the players he wants and to put his stamp on the team. Given that, you wouldn’t expect Tottenham to be in the position they currently find themselves in."

Only nine teams out of 92 in Europa League history have failed to progress from a knockout tie when leading by two or more goals from a first leg on home soil since the competition's rebrand ahead of the 2009-10 season. If Postecoglou slips up on Thursday night he may not get the chance to lift any silverware before he departs the club after just a few seasons.