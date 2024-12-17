Man Utd boss Amorim happy with Antony in new role

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is pleased with what he's seeing from Antony.

The Brazil international has adjusted to a new wing-back role under Amorim since the Portuguese's arrival.

The manager told talkSPORT after victory at Manchester City: "I think, when we started, everybody is from scratch.

"We took like one month to explain that everything has a new beginning because every person deserves a new beginning and the power is in their hands because, if they show it, I will put them in to play.

"I just want to win. They are responsible to play, not me.

"He did a great job improving in that position. He has to defend more but he has the ability to do it and has to do it himself."

 

