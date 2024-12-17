Man Utd boss Amorim happy with Antony in new role

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is pleased with what he's seeing from Antony.

The Brazil international has adjusted to a new wing-back role under Amorim since the Portuguese's arrival.

The manager told talkSPORT after victory at Manchester City: "I think, when we started, everybody is from scratch.

"We took like one month to explain that everything has a new beginning because every person deserves a new beginning and the power is in their hands because, if they show it, I will put them in to play.

"I just want to win. They are responsible to play, not me.

"He did a great job improving in that position. He has to defend more but he has the ability to do it and has to do it himself."

