Man Utd boss Amorim frustrated for Lindelof

Paul Vegas
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he'll know more today regarding Victor Lindelof's latest injury.

The Swede was forced off before halftime of last night's Carabao Cup quarterfinal defeat at Tottenham.

Amorim told MUTV: “I think he has something we have to assess to say specifically what he has but it’s tough to lose a player.

“They work really hard, they want to return but like I said, the same thing with Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Vic, they had injuries, they don’t have space to train.

“Just preparing games is not perfect so we’ll try to do it again altogether to have the full squad because with this schedule we need the full squad.” 

Last night marked Lindelof's fifth start for United in an injury-plagued season.

 

Premier LeagueLindelof VictorManchester United
