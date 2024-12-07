Lindelof returns to Man Utd training

Victor Lindelof has returned to training at Manchester United.

The Sweden captain was injured during the last international break, but is now back in training at United's Carrington HQ.

Ahead of tonight's clash with Nottingham Forest, Amorim said on Friday: "Victor has returned to the training, but is not quite ready for tomorrow (Saturday).

"But he might be ready for the next match."

Lindeloff comes off contract at the end of the season.