Tribal Football
Most Read
IT'S OFF: Everton announce derby against Liverpool "postponed"
Vieira wary facing Torino despite bright Genoa start
Real Madrid make new loan decision for Endrick
Man Utd boss Amorim: Ugarte needs more time; Fermandes tired

Lindelof returns to Man Utd training

Paul Vegas
Lindelof returns to Man Utd training
Lindelof returns to Man Utd trainingAction Plus
Victor Lindelof has returned to training at Manchester United.

The Sweden captain was injured during the last international break, but is now back in training at United's Carrington HQ.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ahead of tonight's clash with Nottingham Forest, Amorim said on Friday: "Victor has returned to the training, but is not quite ready for tomorrow (Saturday).

"But he might be ready for the next match."

Lindeloff comes off contract at the end of the season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLindelof VictorManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd draw up plans for new clearout
Eriksen and several other stars set to leave Man Utd at end of season
Man Utd defender feeling "very down" after picking up another injury this season