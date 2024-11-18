Man Utd boss Amorim facing Zirkzee dilemma

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has a huge decision to make regarding a summer signing.

The Red Devils brought in £40 million forward Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna to provide competition to Rasmus Hojlund.

However, the Dutchman has struggled to find any form since arriving at United, scoring just once.

Per The Mirror, Amorim will now be asked to run the rule over Zirkzee before the January window.

There is a chance he may even be sent out on loan if he does not fit the new manager’s plans.

But United will hope that Zirzkee will be able to find his feet in Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.