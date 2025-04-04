Man Utd boss Amorim explains plans for Mount role

Every Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy / Profimedia

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has hinted he sees Mason Mount as a crucial part of his team's future.

Mount was a second-half substitute in the midweek defeat at Nottingham Forest.

The England midfielder is still working his way back from long-term injury.

Amorim admits he sees Mount as ideal in his attacking three, with two 'No10s' playing behind a centre-forward.

“If you look at the history of Mason Mount, he played in this system many times, especially in Chelsea, he played left-hand, right-hand (side)," said Amorim.

So I think it’s a very good position for him.”

United's next fixture is the derby against Manchester City on Sunday.