Tribal Football
Most Read
Berta set for 11 player sale including Sterling and Partey as Arsenal make huge changes
Milla urges Real Madrid to sell Vinicius Jr to bankroll team rebuild
Napoli midfielder McTominay: I rarely played in best position at Man Utd
Solskjaer absolves Besiktas players after Turkish Cup exit

Man Utd boss Amorim explains plans for Mount role

Paul Vegas
Man Utd boss Amorim explains plans for Mount role
Man Utd boss Amorim explains plans for Mount roleEvery Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy / Profimedia
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has hinted he sees Mason Mount as a crucial part of his team's future.

Mount was a second-half substitute in the midweek defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The England midfielder is still working his way back from long-term injury.

Amorim admits he sees Mount as ideal in his attacking three, with two 'No10s' playing behind a centre-forward.

“If you look at the history of Mason Mount, he played in this system many times, especially in Chelsea, he played left-hand, right-hand (side)," said Amorim.

So I think it’s a very good position for him.”

United's next fixture is the derby against Manchester City on Sunday.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMount MasonManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd scouting Udinese striker Lucca
Dalot recalls first days of Amorim at Man Utd: Boss, come on!
Williams: Man Utd should never have sacked Solskjaer