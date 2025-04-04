Dalot recalls first days of Amorim at Man Utd: Boss, come on!

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has recalled the first days of manager Ruben Amorim with the club.

Dalot has a good relationship with his fellow Portuguese Amorim.

And he recalled to talkSPORT: "It was funny because sometimes he was so used to it in the beginning, to speak Portuguese, that he would start speaking Portuguese to all the players. And the players were like: 'Boss, come on, you're speaking (Portuguese)'. And he was like: 'Oh, sorry!'.

"And he started already with English, but it's a normal adaptation, I've been there. When I arrived, it was exactly the same.

"I think it (speaking English) was something that he obviously tried to make sure as soon as he arrived, to adapt really quick for everybody not to feel (left out).

"Obviously sometimes it's easier for him to communicate in Portuguese in the first few months. But now I think it became completely normal for him to speak English."

Meanwhile, Dalot insists he appreciates Amorim's "honesty", which has drawn criticism of the manager from outside.

He said: "I think it's one of the best compliments that you can give about him, is that he's really honest. I think you can see that when he speaks, he's not trying to give the right answer. He just speaks from the heart.

"And it's difficult for a manager to always be completely honest. But I think it's something that since I've known him as a manager, he's always been like that. And then, people will judge him by his words, by his actions. But that's part of football.

"We, football players, will be judged by what we do on the pitch. So as a manager, you're always exposed to that. But I think he's a really good communicator, so he will be fine."