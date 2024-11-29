Man Utd boss Amorim explains new Fernandes role for Euro win

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim was blown away by the reception he got from the club’s home fans.

Amorim got to play his first game as manager at home against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League group stages.

After the 3-2 win, in which Rasmus Hojlund scored twice, Amorim spoke about his team’s display.

He stated: “We knew that Bodo was a strong team. Very good on transitions. They have quality players, good connections, a very good team.

“But I think we had the first goal, like the last game and then we suffered two goals in transitions. We controlled the game, we controlled the tempo of the game. Just the last 10 minutes was tough for us. We had opportunities to kill the game and then in the end we suffer a little bit, but I think we deserved the win.”

On his celebrations for the equalizer, he added: “I was more enthusiastic with the second one, I think because we deserve it. The first goal, you cannot say we deserve it because the game was in the beginning.

“But the second goal, I think we were controlling very well the game. We suffered two transitions and it was I felt a really important moment in the game. It was like a game, like a journey, a good moments, bad moments and then good moments again. And like I said, I think we deserved the win.”

On why he played Bruno Fernandes in a deeper midfield role, he finished: “You can feel it that he's the most experienced player. Sometimes we start the play and Bruno is the right man to start with the tempo of the play.

“Then they play with the back four. They close really inside. We tried to switch play all the time and Bruno is the best one doing that. So that's why I think he's a midfielder. If you see this game Mason Mount always with his back for the goal. It's hard. And Bruno it’s better with the goal in front of him.”

