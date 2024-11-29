Man Utd's 2-goal Hojlund: Happy? Yes and no...

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund praised head coach Ruben Amorim on Thursday night.

The forward scored twice in a 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League group stages.

Hojlund helped the team to come from behind to get all the points at home.

"Yes and no," said Hojlund when asked if he was happy with the game.

"It was a little bit of a bad start and obviously we came back and showed character, but we want to make sure these games don't get too exciting and yeah, it's all about the three points and we got the job done.

"He (Amorim) told me not to think too much about the guys behind me and try to work a little bit more with what I could see in the front, very aggressive, and you saw that with the first goal.

"I haven't seen it back (second goal) but I've been told it was a good finish, so I'm going to go home now and watch it. I always try to stay inside the 16-yard box and we've worked on these sort of things. The manager told me at half-time to stick to the first post and it worked out.

"It's going to take time (getting used to the new tactics), but you can already see now the patterns and it's getting better, but it needs time to get into the season after a difficult start. We just need to build on it and for me, it reminds me of playing with Atalanta where we played 3-4-3 and it suits me very well."

