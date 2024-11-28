Tribal Football
Most Read
Hiddink: Ten Hag was wrong with staff hires at Man Utd
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti admits: Liverpool deserved win; Mbappe struggling
Chelsea go for son of a gun Eboue
Barcelona WITHDRAW new contract offer from De Jong

Man Utd boss Amorim sees improvements in victory over Bodo/Glimt

Paul Vegas
Man Utd boss Amorim sees improvements in victory over Bodo/Glimt
Man Utd boss Amorim sees improvements in victory over Bodo/GlimtAction Plus
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was pleased with their Europa League win against Bodo/Glimt.

The Norwegians ran United close, with the hosts eventually winning 3-2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Amorim said, "I think we improved different things since the last game.

"Was special because half of the stadium doesn’t know me and you can say I came from Portugal and half of the stadium doesn’t know me.

"And I have done nothing for this club yet but the way they support me. In the beginning I felt that I am not alone here, I am one of them now and it was really special and I really hope I do not disappoint my supporters."

On two-goal Rasmus Hojlund, he said: "I think he improved the connection.

"I think he has to improve more because sometimes he gives too many touches when he holds the ball.

"But he’s really important for us because when we are in the low block he is the guy to hold the ball, to connect for transitions, he did that very well, he has that characteristic, he was aggressive in the goals, he was aggressive in the box and he is a quality player.

"I think he scores the most difficult goals so he has a lot to improve. Is the same for every player but he did a great job today."

Mentions
Europa LeaguePremier LeagueHojlund RasmusManchester UnitedBodo/Glimt
Related Articles
Amorim secures nervy first win as Man Utd manager against Bodo/Glimt
Man Utd wonderkid Kukonki could make Europa League start after training under Amorim
Man Utd defender returns from injury giving Amorim a huge boost