Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd boss Amorim explains Eriksen absence for Spurs defeat
Man Utd boss Amorim explains Eriksen absence for Spurs defeat
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim revealed Christian Eriksen was unavailable against Tottenham due to concerns over his heart condition. 

The Danish midfielder, who has an ICD device after his Euro 2020 collapse, faces risks if his heart rate spikes. 

A fever earlier in the week further complicated matters, leading to his omission from the squad in the 1-0 defeat.

Pre-game, Amorim said: "Chris (Eriksen) has the heart situation and we have to be really careful with that - it’s nothing about the heart! 

“I’m just saying the heart rate has to be controlled because he has a fever."

United lost the game against Eriksen’s former club 1-0, going down to a James Maddison goal.

