Shearer feels for Everton: VAR error just mind-boggling

Former England captain Alan Shearer slammed the actions of VAR after Everton's 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Everton believed they had won an injury-time penalty after a foul on Ashley Young, with referee Andy Madley ruling in favour of a spotkick. However, after VAR intervened, Madley overturned the decision. But it has since been revealed Madley was given the wrong video footage to rule from.

Shearer said on Match of the Day: "Well, whatever happened to the high bar, and clear and obvious, and not re-refereeing? There was actually no need for VAR to get involved at all here because it's not a clear and obvious error.

"Yes, Ashley Young might try and make the most of it, but there are two clear pulls on his shirt here from De Ligt; there really is. And it's clear to see it from (the angle inside the goal).

"Yes, as I said, he does go (down easily), but the referee gives the penalty there, and he's sent over to the screen. But what is mind-boggling for me is that they don't show him the correct angles.

"They're showing that angle there (from side-on), which, okay, that might look like a bit of a dive. They show him that angle there (from high behind the goal), and straightaway, he's off. That would be more confusing for me."

Everton manager David Moyes told the BBC during his post-match interview: "I was a bit surprised that the referee was asked to go to VAR. I thought they were trying to sort of make the referee's decision what they felt."

Shearer continued: "I agree with David Moyes (that it was) as if they're trying to force the referee into a decision, and for me, they get that wrong."