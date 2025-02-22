Amorim rules out Man Utd signing free agents: I want to back our kids

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has ruled out working the free agency market.

It's been suggested with several senior players absent through injury that United would benefit from signing an older free agent or two.

But Amorim said, "No, no. Not that idea. We have young players, we are working with young players.

"We have to really focus on that, as a club, when we have, at this moment, a lot of injuries. We should use the young players. If not, you don't have the space for them to improve and show themselves.

"I think we really need to focus in the future of our club on the youth, because of the history and because of the reality of our club."