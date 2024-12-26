Man Utd boss Amorim denies shutting door on Rashford return

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford can win back his place at the club.

That is the view of head coach Ruben Amorim, who was asked about Rashford’s future.

Advertisement Advertisement

There is a chance the English winger may be sold in the January transfer window, if a suitor emerges.

“Yeah, it’s my decision,” Amorim told reporters.

“He wants to play. He is trying.

“When I feel that is the right moment, I will change something. Until then I will continue to think about what is best for the team.

“I spoke with a lot of players individually during training, so I’m trying to do things my way — it’s the only way I know.

“If I don’t do that, I will lose myself. And I will not lose myself. I know what I’m doing.”

“No, I don’t think so,” he added on it being a distraction.

“Not for me and not for the other players because everybody is there during training. They understand. That is the key point.

“I’m really focused. Everybody in Carrington knows what I’m talking about and what I want from Marcus and everybody else.”

On what Rashford must do, he finished: “Like any other player, the best they can be.

“If you have big talents, big performance, big engagement, push everybody forward. Some have a big responsibility because they have been here for a long time.

“This is maybe one of the lowest moments in our club, so we have to face it and be strong. That’s what I want for every player.”