Man Utd boss Amorim: Dalot a great player - and a team player
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is happy working with Diogo Dalot.

Amorim admits he's counting on the Portugal defender for the long-term.

"He's very powerful," said Amorim. "We have to rotate him sometimes because he looks like he is always fresh but it's not like that. He's not a machine.

"I think he plays better on the right and we will manage to put him also on the right, but he's a very good player, very powerful that can play both sides.

"Nowadays, a player that can play both sides is like...it's perfect because you can put him in different positions.

"I expect the same as you saw in the last year - a great player that can help the team and is really a team player.

"You can feel it in every play, the way he lives the game, so it's very important for us."

 

