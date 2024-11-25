Hargreaves says Amorim was "really, really frustrated" with Man Utd's Ipswich draw

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has revealed that Ruben Amorim was frustrated with his team at the weekend.

New head coach Amorim was a passionate and intense figure for 90 minutes on the touchline of the 1-1 Premier League draw against Ipswich Town, his first game in charge.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, he did praise his team for their effort, but admitted they were not executing correctly.

Post-game, Hargreaves said on punditry duty: “He was pretty frustrated, I'm not going to lie. He was right in front of me and he was really, really frustrated with a lot of things. I think initially Dalot's positioning, I think he was a little bit frustrated with that in the first half.

“I think the midfield balance he didn't really like, and when Zirkzee came on I don't think he was overly happy with his positioning and Hojlund as well. So there's a lot of stuff that needs a little bit of work.

“Before the game, we saw all those smiles and all that charm from Ruben Amorim but during the game he was really frustrated, I think he realised this is going to be a lot harder than he envisioned.”

