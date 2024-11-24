Man Utd defender Dalot: Ipswich draw a fair result

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot says their 1-1 draw at Ipswich was a "fair result".

The result marked a first game in charge for new United manager Ruben Amorim.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dalot later said, "I think a draw is probably a fair result because we could have done better.

"We could have controlled much more of the game especially after conceding the goal. We had the spaces but couldn't find the moment to do it. If we are controlled with the ball we can be closer to winning the game."

On Amorim's tactics, he also said: "We just need to be ready. For the standard of this club we have to get information really quick. We have only been together with the international players for two or three days so you have to give credit to everyone.

"He has impacted straight away. The way he transmits ideas is really clear. We just need to put it into practice now."