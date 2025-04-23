REVEALED: Man Utd plan to meet buyout clauses of Delap AND Cunha

Manchester United are determined to sign Matheus Cunha AND Liam Delap this summer.

The Daily Mail says United intend to meet the buyout clauses of both centre-forwards, with the approval of manager Ruben Amorim.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ipswich Town centre-forward Delap is now United's priority summer target and can be signed for £30m thanks to a relegation clause in his contract.

Amorim sees Delap as a centre-forward to lead his line.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese also wants Wolves striker Cunha. He sees the Brazil international as a No10 and playing in a deeper position.

Cunha's deal carries a £62.5m buyout clause and like with Delap, United intend to meet the option.