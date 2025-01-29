Man Utd boss Amorim and Rashford no longer on speaking terms

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim and Marcus Rashford aren't on speaking terms, it has been claimed.

Amorim took fresh aim at Rashford after victory against Fulham on Sunday, claiming his performance in training didn't warrant inclusion in United's matchday squad.

The Guardian says the pair are now not on speaking terms. Thus, the parties no longer have one-on-one conversations.

Shortly before Christmas, Rashford stated that he was ready to leave United in search of a new challenge.

Since then he has been in the matchday squad just once, without getting on the pitch.