Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba drops big hint over next club move
Real Madrid prepared to swap key player for Chelsea's Fernandez this week
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti wary of Brest; confident of Vini Jr future
Man Utd hoping to seal Borussia Dortmund's Gittens ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool bids

Man Utd boss Amorim and Rashford no longer on speaking terms

Paul Vegas
Man Utd boss Amorim and Rashford no longer on speaking terms
Man Utd boss Amorim and Rashford no longer on speaking termsAction Plus
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim and Marcus Rashford aren't on speaking terms, it has been claimed.

Amorim took fresh aim at Rashford after victory against Fulham on Sunday, claiming his performance in training didn't warrant inclusion in United's matchday squad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Guardian says the pair are now not on speaking terms. Thus, the parties no longer have one-on-one conversations. 

Shortly before Christmas, Rashford stated that he was ready to leave United in search of a new challenge.

Since then he has been in the matchday squad just once, without getting on the pitch.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRashford MarcusAmorim RubenManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd defender Maguire backs Amorim: Players must take responsibility
Out of their depth: Is the Man Utd job too big for Amorim and Ineos?
Man Utd boss Amorim on Rashford: I'm not going to select a player who's not best for the team