Man Utd boss Amorim admits Rashford out of Liverpool clash
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says Marcus Rashford won't make Sunday's clash with Liverpool.

Amorim insists an illness has kept Rashford away from the club this week.

"At the moment he is ill," said Amorim. "He is not training and this week he is out."

Asked about Rashford's future this January market, he added: "It's the same situation.

"We will see in the future, but this is like a normal player and then I make a selection."

