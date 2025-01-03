Liverpool boss Slot: No resting stars for Man Utd

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says they'll be at full-strength for Sunday's clash with Manchester United.

It was suggested to Slot he may rest players given the crisis engulfing United.

But he said on Friday morning: "No. Of course, we won't plan to rest players. For me, they have much better players than maybe the league table shows at the moment. It might take a while for Ruben Amorim to bring this out of the players but they are much better than the league table shows."

On United counterpart Ruben Amorim, he continued: "Every manager sympathises with every other manager. We all know how much pressure this job brings. It is something we like. Like I said, he's done so well at Sporting and I think he has a good squad of players so he will eventually bring the best out of them."

On the form of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, Slot also stated: "I think it's difficult to compare players. If I only look at my own team, Virgil also has an outstanding season but he doesn't have the numbers because he is a defender. The numbers Mo has speaks for itself. If you simply look at the numbers and the way he's playing, he's definitely a great, great player.

"The best players in the world have so many great attributes. Virgil has so much game in intelligence. He can wait to play a ball through the lines. He is doing outstanding for us. He is also the one who leads the team from start to finish. He brings a lot of positive energy to the group.

"He's done really well but that is the standard of this club. You have to keep staying at this level."