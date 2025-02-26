Man Utd boss Amorim admits home record a concern

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits their home record is a concern.

United host Ipswich Town on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

Amorim said, “Yeah, since I arrived, when I took the job, I expect to win all the games at home and you have that feeling. I don’t feel the pressure, I don’t feel it. Like again, the supporters are amazing. I don’t feel it.

"Every time you go to one game at Old Trafford, you feel the support until the end. Sometimes, you have one play sometimes in one half and sometimes you feel like the supporters want this so bad, so I don’t feel the pressure and we have to stop thinking about the last games.

"It can be a new game, it can be a new story, so let’s go forward and play the game.”

Asked about his team's pressing game, Amorim admits it could be better.

“It’s hard, it’s hard when we see the game. I know, you know guys, and even the players know that we had a lack of intensity. We improve, not a lot, in the second half but the small things – of second balls, we didn’t lose so many possessions without any pressure.

"We were more aggressive, even when we defend and when we are with the ball. We changed a little bit of the energy that we play football with, so I understand all the critics. If you watch the game you have to accept it and try to change that.”