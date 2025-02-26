Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: The two stars Real Madrid will seek to buy if Vinicius Jr sold
Vivell agrees new deal with Man Utd
Echeverri in line for Man City debut
Man Utd hit by injury crisis ahead of Ipswich clash

Man Utd boss Amorim admits home record a concern

Paul Vegas
Man Utd boss Amorim admits home record a concern
Man Utd boss Amorim admits home record a concernAction Plus
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits their home record is a concern.

United host Ipswich Town on Wednesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Amorim said, “Yeah, since I arrived, when I took the job, I expect to win all the games at home and you have that feeling. I don’t feel the pressure, I don’t feel it. Like again, the supporters are amazing. I don’t feel it.

"Every time you go to one game at Old Trafford, you feel the support until the end. Sometimes, you have one play sometimes in one half and sometimes you feel like the supporters want this so bad, so I don’t feel the pressure and we have to stop thinking about the last games.

"It can be a new game, it can be a new story, so let’s go forward and play the game.”

Asked about his team's pressing game, Amorim admits it could be better.

“It’s hard, it’s hard when we see the game. I know, you know guys, and even the players know that we had a lack of intensity. We improve, not a lot, in the second half but the small things – of second balls, we didn’t lose so many possessions without any pressure.

"We were more aggressive, even when we defend and when we are with the ball. We changed a little bit of the energy that we play football with, so I understand all the critics. If you watch the game you have to accept it and try to change that.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedIpswich
Related Articles
Man Utd hit by injury crisis ahead of Ipswich clash
Man Utd's Amorim on Redundancies : It has to do with the lack of success of the team
Ipswich boss McKenna says midfield pair can make Man Utd clash