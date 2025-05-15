Espanyol "urgently needs" to sell Garcia as Villa, Arsenal and Barcelona watch closely

Espanyol desperately need to sell Joan Garcia before June 30 to help the club’s financial situation as several top sides watch on.

This is according to Spanish outlet AS, who claim Espanyol “urgently needs to agree to a transfer for at least 15 million euros before June 30” to help aid the club’s finances. Half of the Premier League, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Aston Villa and AFC Bournemouth, have all been credited with an interest in signing him as well as La Liga leaders Barcelona who will want to replace 35-year-old Wojciech Szczęsny.

Advertisement Advertisement

AS revealed that the 24-year-old’s release clause currently stands at €25 million, but that goes up to €30M if Garcia is called up by Spain for their UEFA Nations League semi-final against Germany or if he remains at Espanyol in the final 15 days of the transfer window.

Arsenal made an offer to sign Garcia for €20M (£16.8M) last summer, which was rejected due to interest from Barcelona who have secured Champions League qualification and are on their way to winning La Liga this season. Garcia has a huge choice to make over the next month as multiple top sides will make bids for his services in what may be the biggest move of his career.