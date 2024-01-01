Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Obi-Martin celebrates Man Utd move with Cantona snap
Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with Caicedo: Price-tag isn't his problem
Barcelona coach Flick accepts Osasuna hammering: I didn't expect this
Palmeiras eyeing Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus

Man Utd attacker Amad "so happy" with season breakthrough
Manchester United midfielder Amad Diallo admits he's delighted with his current form.

Amad has been playing his best football this season for United.

He told manutd.com: "I’m so happy to start like this and I want to step up and continue like this until the end of the season.

“I’m in a good moment. I’m confident and the Player of the Month, I was so happy to have it. As I said before, I want to step up and continue like this.

“The fans give me a lot of love and I want to thank them for the love and for giving me confidence. 

“Even when I was not playing, they wanted to give me confidence, to give me the love and to bring me the energy. I’m so happy to have the fans with the team and I want to thank them again.”

Ahead of facing Tottenham today, Amad added: “We’ve got good energy, the team is focused to do more until the end of the season, and we take every game like a final. So we’re ready to fight again.”

