Man Utd attacker Amad "so happy" with season breakthrough

Manchester United midfielder Amad Diallo admits he's delighted with his current form.

Amad has been playing his best football this season for United.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told manutd.com: "I’m so happy to start like this and I want to step up and continue like this until the end of the season.

“I’m in a good moment. I’m confident and the Player of the Month, I was so happy to have it. As I said before, I want to step up and continue like this.

“The fans give me a lot of love and I want to thank them for the love and for giving me confidence.

“Even when I was not playing, they wanted to give me confidence, to give me the love and to bring me the energy. I’m so happy to have the fans with the team and I want to thank them again.”

Ahead of facing Tottenham today, Amad added: “We’ve got good energy, the team is focused to do more until the end of the season, and we take every game like a final. So we’re ready to fight again.”